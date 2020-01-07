Medical bill not mine, says Taraba governor

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has distanced himself from a medical bill published online, alleging to be a bill for his treatment abroad.

According to the publication, the Taraba governor has been treated in Israel, and he paid the sum of $8000 for the services.

“The publication is yet another wicked plot by opponents to ridicule me. The public should dismissed it,” Ishaku said.

The, governor, who is abroad, spoke in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity (SSA), Bala Dan Abu.

The statement was posted on Abu’s Facebook wall.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Taraba State government has been drawn to a certain medical bill posted online and purported to have been issued in the name of Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, the Governor of Taraba State, for medical services allegedly procured by him abroad.

“I wish to state categorically and with all emphasis desirable that Governor Ishaku did not receive medical treatment for any ailment during his present trip abroad and could, therefore, not have been issued a bill for services not procured by him.

“The whole idea is a fallacy, packaged by his detractors to smear his name and score cheap political point.

“It is nonsensical, because it is unimaginable that Governor Ishaku would post his own medical bill with all the details of his medical condition online for all to see.

“The question is what point will he be making with such publication? This cloning of his telephone line and use as the source of the online post is yet another proof that there is no limit to the extent that some politicians, wearing the garb of opposition, can go to soil the reputation of their opponents.

“Once again they have failed. Governor Ishaku has nothing to do with the so-called medical bill and wishes to advise the general public to dismiss the publication as yet another wicked plot by his opponents to ridicule him.”