Mele Kyari to deliver FUT Minna’s 30th convocation lecture on today

Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, will on Monday, January 31, 2022, deliver the 30th convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state.

The lecture is titled “Energy Transition and Energy Accessibility: The New Paradigm”, according to a statement signed by Mrs. Lydia W. Legbo, the university’s deputy director of information.

The convocation will take place at the University Auditorium, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano from 4.00pm.

The university will also on Wednesday, February, 2, 2022, award honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) to four eminent Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to national development.

The distinguished Nigerians are:

* General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR,

Former Head of State, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

* Akinwumi Adesina, CON

President, African Development Bank.

* Mele Kolo Kyari

Group Managing Director

NNPC Ltd.

* Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, CON

Founder and Chairman, BUA Group.