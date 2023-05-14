Messi booed by PSG fans in win against Ajaccio

By
BBC
-
0
Messi booed by PSG fans
Messi booed by PSG fans

Lionel Messi was booed by some Paris St-Germain fans in his first match since being suspended for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Ajaccio 5-0.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Thomas Mangani aimed a punch at Achraf Hakimi, who retaliated.

Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi struck in the first half for PSG.

Mbappe scored twice at the start of the second half before Mohamed Youssouf’s own goal as Ajaccio were relegated.

Ajaccio’s best chance came in the 67th minute when Mickael Barreto’s right-footed shot from outside the box just sailed over the bar.

Messi played the full 90 minutes, returning to action for PSG for the first time since he was suspended by the club for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without their permission.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG are just four points away from a record 11th French title.

They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three more fixtures remaining.

Previous articleFuel Subsidy: ‘Suspend disbursement of $800m loan to FG’, SERAP tells World Bank
Next articleStar Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.