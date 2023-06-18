Military kills ‘two ISWAP commanders’ around Lake Chad

Two commanders of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been reportedly killed around the Lake Chad region.

Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and Nigeria are the basin countries around the lake.

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region, reported that Malam Bello and Musa Modu, as well as some fighters, were killed in separate airstrikes coordinated by the Nigerian military in Marte LGA in Borno state on Friday.

Makama quoted sources as saying that the strikes were carried out after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations conducted revealed that the insurgents were in the location.

The publication said an assessment after the raid showed that the ISWAP commanders and their fighters were killed.

Some of the fighters wounded as a result of the airstrikes ran towards the axis of Tudun Wulgo and Ngilewa.

Ibrahim Ali, a major general and theatre commander of the north-east Joint Task Force, has been tasked with wiping out Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters from the geo-political zone.