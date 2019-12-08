Murdered Kogi PDP Women leader buried

The late Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, killed two days after the November 16th governorship election in the state, Salome Abuh, has been laid to rest in her village, Aji-Obala in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

Abuh, who was burnt alive along with her house in Ochadamu community, was Saturday buried at Aji-Obala, amidst tears. The officiating priest, Rev. John Adino of the United Evangelical Church, Idah headquarters, enjoined Christians to give their lives to Christ, saying that death can come at any time.

He stressed that how we die does not matter, but it is always good for people to die in the course of working for the Lord. He lamented that politicians and political leaders have lost focus in providing basic social amenities for the downtrodden to better their lives, but that rather they continue to acquired wealth that belong to the people. He said those of us left behind must bear in mind that one day we will all account for our deeds before God.

The husband of the deceased, Elder Simeon Abuh said the late Salome Abuh has paid the supreme price for Igala land through politics. He described her as a martyr whose political sagacity will remain fresh in the minds of her political associates.

He called on the federal government to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act are arrested and brought to book. The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi governorship election, Musa Wada, spoke at the burial of the murdered party leader.

Wada said that Mrs. Abuh died for Kogi State and Igala nation, noting that he set out to emancipate the people of the state from the hands of oppressors. “I am not going to relent a little bit. I will pursue this gruesome and senseless killing of Mrs. Abuh. Whenever I think of the circumstances of her death, I wonder who will ever wish that for even an enemy. But the unfortunate thing is that the killing was perpetrated by the children of Igala nation, who joined hands with the oppressors to kill members of the opposition parties.

“Regardless of their intimidation and oppression, we will reclaim our stolen mandate, because they were just keeping it temporary. I assure you that the emancipation is going to be very soon,” he said. The only son of the deceased, David Abuh, described his late mother as a lover of people, who has invested much in assisting the needy in the society. He called on the federal government to ensure that justice is done over the killing of his mother.