MURIC hails Oyetola, congratulates Shaykh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullahi as Osun clocks 30

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the governor of the State of Osun, Isiaka Oyetola, as twenty eight (28) distinguished citizens receive awards to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the state. MURIC also congratulated the recipients, particularly Shaykh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullahi who will receive the Osun Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement issued on Monday, 20th September, 2021 by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the director and founder of MURIC said “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) commend the governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola for deeming it fit to recognise distinguished citizens in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the state. In particular, we are very delighted with the decision to honour Shaykh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullahi with the Osun Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Osun Lifetime Achievement award falls in the first category of the awards planned for Tuesday, 21st September, 2021. Other categories include the Osun Legacy Award, Osun Merit Award and Osun Distinguished Citizens Award.

“The recognition given to Shaykh Hadiyatullahi is well deserved. As the president of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), the chairman of the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars and a bona fide indigene of the State of Osun (from Iwo town), the awadee deserves nothing less.

“An alumni of the Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan and the University of Madina in Saudi Arabia, Shaykh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullahi is a first class Islamic scholar and a mentee of the highly respected and legendary late Shaykh Murtada Abdul Salaam of Ita Bale, Ibadan. Hadiyatullahi is an international figure and widely travelled. He recently received an award in far away Saudi Arabia.”