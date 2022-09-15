MURIC pays tribute to late Gen Abdullahi Muraina

An Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has paid tribute to the Late General Muraina Abdullahi (rtd) who died on Friday, 9th September 2022. MURIC described the late army general as a fully committed Muslim and a quiet and uncommon philanthropist.

MURIC’s tribute came on Wednesday, 14th September 2022 via a press statement released to newsmen by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads:

“General Muraina (rtd) died in Dubai on Friday, 9th September 2022 at the age of 64. Before his retirement, he was the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Nigerian Army Headquarters. A great son of Ibadanland, the Late General Muraina was an honorary life member of the Ibadan Recreation Club and the Aare Ajagundola of Iseyinland.

“He was the 23rd President and Chairman of the Council of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). He was a Fellow of the NIM as well as a Fellow, Certified National Accountants and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He was equally a me ofmber, Institute of Directors of Nigeria and an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

“He had a taste of traditional Islamic education early in life. He had his elementary education at the Islamic Mission School, Odoye, Ibadan. He had his first taste of a military career in 1972 when he gained admission into the Nigerian Military School, Zaria before proceeding to the Polytechnic in 1976. He bagged a Bachelor of Science at the University of Lagos and a Master of Science at the University of Ilorin.

“News of his death came to us with a rude shock. The late general has been known to our team since the 90s. He and his wife were the first pillars of support for Telly Dawah and MURIC. He was a fully committed Muslim and a quiet and uncommon philanthropist. He was extremely kind and generous to a fault. He could give his right eye to anyone in need.

“General Abdullahi Iyanda Muraina will not hurt a fly, gentle yet gallant, an uncommon soldier, hardly would anyone identify him as belonging to the Nigerian Army. He was a patriot and a gentleman nulli secundus. He was the embodiment of humility.

“MURIC owes him and his family tons of obligations which we can never fulfill, particularly his wife, Alhaja Habeebat Muraina, whom members of MURIC fondly refer to as the ‘woman with the heart of gold. We are full of regrets that we have not been able to repay a single fraction of his kindness to us. Our hearts bleed.

“But as Muslims, we accept the decision of Almighty Allah, and we are certain that Allah will reward them in the manifold. We pray that Allah forgives him, has mercy on him and grants him a lofty place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also pray for his loving wife and children. May Allah strengthen them. May Allah fill the yawning lacuna left behind by the head of the family.

“This prayer from us is still not enough. We, therefore, urge Muslims throughout the country to offer special prayers for the repose of General Muraina’s soul and for the safety of those he left behind. General Muraina deserves this and even more. He was an integral part of MURIC from scratch; our story can never be complete without mentioning him. We have lost a gem.”