MURIC Seeks Relief for Turkey and Syria Earthquake Victims

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a civil liberties organization, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG), charitable organizations, and well-to-do people to donate aid to Turkey and Syria, where an earthquake has claimed more than 28,000 lives.

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Professor Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC, encouraged the Federal Government (FG) and the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), to mobilize humanitarian supplies for the two countries.

The full statement reads :

“The Southern part of Turkiye and Northern Syria was struck by a huge earthquake five days ago. The casualty at present is more than 28,000 dead and still counting while thousands were injured. The toll is expected to rise.”

“MURIC is severely pained by this natural disaster. We are devastated. We stand by the people of Turkiye in this hour of need. We are enveloped by the atmosphere of grief that is present all over Turkiye and Syria.

“In particular, we share the agony of our very kind friends from Turkiye who reside in Nigeria, running schools, hospitals, and building boreholes all over Nigeria. MURIC is deeply worried about the fate of their families back home in Turkiye at this crucial period. It is ironic that a foreign humanitarian group that is offering health and educational services to Nigerians has suffered such a gargantuan calamity. It hurts us to the marrow.”

“Yet as Muslims, we must accept the earthquake as the will of Allah. It has happened and we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims. We are duty-bound to mobilize empathy and kind words capable of generating succor for the victims.

“We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG), humanitarian groups, and wealthy individuals within the country to send relief materials to Turkiye and Syria with military dispatch. Let us think about humanity first.

“MURIC condoles with the Ambassador of Turkiye in Nigeria, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar, the leader and members of the Hizmet Movement as well as NUSRET in Nigeria, the authorities and staff of the Nizamiye Hospital and Nile University, Abuja. In the same vein, we commiserate with the Ambassador of Syria in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Abo Serriah and the Syrian community.

“This is our message to members of the Hizmet Movement and NUSRET residents in Nigeria, ‘We appreciate what you have been doing for Nigerians. We are with you at this trying moment. You are not alone. Do not despair. Nigerians are standing by your side. This disaster did not hit you alone. If it affected your buildings and families in faraway Turkiye, it hit our hearts and souls in Nigeria. We are totally devastated.”