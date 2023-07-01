My BP would’ve risen to 360 if I hadn’t won senate seat, says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo north, says his blood pressure would have increased if he wasn’t elected to the national assembly.

A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHG, while 180/120 is considered a hypertensive crisis and requires immediate medical attention.

Speaking on Saturday at an event organised in his honour at his hometown in Iyamoh, Etsako west LGA, Oshiomhole said his blood pressure would have risen to 360/240 if he lost the senatorial election because he would have been mocked by his opponent.

Oshiomhole, who is former governor of Edo and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected senator at the February 28 general election.

He secured 107,110 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 55,344 votes.

“If you had voted against me, my blood pressure will now be 360/240, that is if I’m still alive,” Oshiomhole said.

“Because the jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you (supporters) said no.”

While noting that many former governors failed in their bid to secure senate seats, Oshiomhole said it would have been a shame if he also lost.

“There were sitting governors who contested for senate across the country and many of them lost. I left office seven years ago and my people still honoured me with victory, how can I thank you enough,” he said.

“Afeanmi people, when you go back to your wards and units, tell your people that I am very very grateful.”

Oshiomhole thanked his supporters for voting for the APC in the presidential election, adding that they will enjoy the dividend of democracy.

“I am very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments areas, Bola Ahmed Tinubu won every ward Adams Oshiomhole won,” he said.

“I will proudly carry the result and I will say president, this is my certificate of the people of Edo North that voted for you.

“Tinubu said those who say: ‘Edo no be Lagos’ will be alive when he becomes president. He will not only make Edo be like Lagos but better than Lagos.

“So my people those who say: ‘Edo no be Lagos, Tinubu cannot control us’, please tell them Tinubu is now the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”