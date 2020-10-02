N107bn stolen under Yari, says Matawalle

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, says the previous administration in the state stole N107 billion from the treasury.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Matawalle said the committee set up to probe financial mismanagement in the state made the discovery.

The governor said his administration will recover the stolen funds.

Although Matawalle did not give details, Abdulaziz Yari, the immediate former governor of the state, was in charge of the previous administration.

“Yesterday, I received the final report of Alhaji Ahmad Zabarma-led committee on mismanagement of public finances and procurement processes,” Matawalle said.

“A whopping sum of N107 billion was stolen from state coffers by previous administration. We will recover these embezzled funds!”

In 2019, Matawalle accused Yari of inciting violence in the state, saying he could order his arrest if killings continue in the state.

The governor also accused his predecessor of paying himself N300 million as severance while owing N10 billion in pensions.