N200m support for Wike’s 2015 guber election not Akwa Ibom money – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has clarified that his N200 million goodwill to support Chief Nyesom Wike’s successful gubernatorial race in 2015 was from his personal savings and not from the treasury of Akwa Ibom state government.

Wike, immediate past Rivers state governor at Sunday’s thanksgiving in Port Harcourt to show gratitude to God for His grace to surmount critical challenges he faced over his eight years at the helms in Rivers, had revealed that the Senate President, then governor of Akwa Ibom, supported his 2015 governorship bid to that tune.

Wike narrated that, He (Akpabio) came out to support him. He was abused, that how can he put his hand in the politics of Rivers. He told them (accusers) he has seen that the only person who could win that election (Rivers guber) was me.

“He did not just come out. He gave me N200Million for that election. That is why I said one good turn deserves another. And I also supported him. Thank God he succeeded (as Senate President).”

Responding to the revelations, Senate President Akpabio explained, “That money came from my savings in the telecoms industry where I was a managing director. The money was not from the Government of Akwa Ibom state. I should make that clarification. I paid tax on that money. If you check you will know.”

Akpabio added that Wike may have forgotten or not have been aware that his mentor and predecessor, Dr Peter Odili, was first to accord him such valued financial support when he (Akpabio) was running for governor (in 2007).

He reminded Dr. Odili, “I was sitting in Akwa Ibom when you phoned me and said how can you be running for governorship and you don’t come to see me? You said come immediately. That day I came and met somebody I don’t want to mention his name now because we are no longer political friends.

“Then you pushed something into the boot of my car. And I wondered how can somebody be so kind? Because you believe in one Nigeria. You are one President Nigeria never had.”

Preempting the Senate President’s response, Wike in making his revelation had urged the former Akwa Ibom governor not to worry, said: “Just relax, EFCC will not come after you. They cannot come after you.”