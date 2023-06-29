NAFDAC alerts on contaminated Sprite 50cl drink

Friday Ajagunna
Contaminated Sprite 50cl glass bottles
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public of a batch of contaminated Sprite 50cl glass bottles circulating in the country.

The agency further stated that the affected batch of the product are being mopped up, while samples have been sent to its laboratory for further analysis.

NAFDAC also directed the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant) to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to it for effective monitoring.

NAFDAC, in a statement by its management, said: “The details of the products are as follows: Product name: Sprite 50cl glass bottles; Product manufacturer: Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant); BN: AZ6 22:32; MFD: 180423; BB: 180424.

“Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the Agency, this is to find the route cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing athorization.”

The agency implored distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. “The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” it said.

It further advised anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC also encouraged the members of the public to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

