NAFDAC disrupts launch of COVID-19 herbal drug in Ogun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) disrupted the launch of a COVID-19 herbal syrup in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday.

Officials of the agency said they disrupted the launch on the grounds that the product had not been certified for public use.

The herbal syrup, named Oxybiotics, was developed by one Paul Oni, a herbal medicine practitioner.

The factory, where the drugs were developed, was also sealed off by the NAFDAC officials who claimed the producer bypassed the agency.

Oni, who is the managing director of Peculiar Projects Nigeria Limited, complained about the high approval fees before products can be certified for public use by the agency.

“The normal cost that you will incur in going through the NAFDAC process is about N600,000 which does not include the clinical trials of N1.5 million,” he said.

“So, when I saw the cost, I concluded that I should seek for help through a press conference. I am sure this herb can help people that have contracted COVID-19. Maybe through that people will come to help me, NAFDAC will come to help me and give me a weaver.

“Nigeria Institute for Medical Research will hear what I have said about them and they will come and assist me.

”This was the purpose of the press conference, I have not produced the Oxibiotics for sale, I just have a couple of bottles that I want to show NAFDAC and to Nigeria Institute for Medical Research as sample.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not approved any specific treatment for COVID-19.