NAFDAC issues public warning on Weight Rapid Loss Capsule

The public has been advised by the management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to cease using and purchasing a product made by Ingi Oman called Weight Rapid Loss Capsule.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) has advised against using the Weight Rapid Loss Capsule due to its potential to cause cancer, according to a notification posted by the management on the Agency’s website on December 20, 2022, and titled Public Alert No. 049/2022 – Alert on the UAE health authority warning against consumption of weight loss pills.

According to the alert: “The product is being -marketed as the most effective weight loss supplement and is being illegally sold through social media platforms like Instagram.

“Laboratory testing revealed that the pills contain phenolphthalein, a chemical that is illegal and that the US Food and Drug Administration has deemed hazardous. Additionally, it has microbial development that is beyond what is allowed.

Genes have been proven to be harmful to phenolphthalein because it can harm or change DNA. Additionally, studies have revealed its possible carcinogenic dangers.

Further, the management noted, “NAFDAC implores consumers to stop the purchase and use of the product. Members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.