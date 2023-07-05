NAFDAC warns consumers against ‘unauthorised’ sugar from Brazil, India

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says unauthorised sugar products manufactured in Brazil and India are being circulated across Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency gave the name of the products as Usina Bela Vista S/a Sugar and DCM Shriram Sugar, manufactured by Usina Bela Vista (Grupo Bazan) and has 24 months shelf life.

The agency warned the public against consuming the sugar products, adding that they were illegally imported and could endanger the health of consumers.

“The products are imported through Cameroun (Douala), Niger, Chad & Benin Republic into the Nigerian border communities of Borno, Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states, etc,” the statement reads.

“Monthly, an estimated value of 200 trucks have been found to be distributed within the Nigerian markets in communities including Mubi, Gamboru’gala, Saki, Kishi, Badagry, and Idi – Iroko and sold for N32,000 – N 34,000 per bag.

“These products are not registered by NAFDAC and are non-fortified with Vitamin A. Therefore, the illegal importation and marketing of the products pose a risk to the health of consumers, as the safety and quality of the products are not guaranteed.

“NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the unregistered regulated products. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned foreign unregistered sugar brand products is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.”