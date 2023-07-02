NAHCON lauds Ogun pilgrims on effective coordination

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended the Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board for demonstrating capacity in the effective coordination of activities at the 2023 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Team Leader, NAHCON Assessment and Award Committee, Alhaji Ashim Sulaimon, gave the commendation when he led his team on a visit to the Ogun Pilgrims tent in Mina, Saudi Arabia, saying the team was amazed by the general well-being and orderliness of the pilgrims.

Sulaimon, while noting that the management of the commission had taken note of all lapses noticed during this year’s exercise, promised to ensure improvement in subsequent yearly exercises.

He said: “We are highly impressed by the general well-being and orderliness of the pilgrims. We did not see anything short of what is expected of Ogun State, and I will relay the observations to the authority for other states to emulate.”

Responding, the Amir-ul-hajj, Ogun State, Professor Kamaldeen Balogun, appreciated the commission for the visit, urging them to look into various complaints of the Board and correct the anomalies.