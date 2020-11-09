Nahuche, INEC national commissioner, resigns

Abubakar Nahuche, a national commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has resigned.

INEC announced his resignation on Monday, just moments after Mahmood Yakubu handed over to another commissioner following the expiration of his tenure.

The commission said Nahuche resigned for “personal reasons.”

Ahmed Mu’azu, a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been named the acting chairman of INEC.

Mu’azu, who represents the north-east at the commission, is replacing Mahmood Yakubu whose tenure has expired.

Although the outgoing chairman has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the senate is yet to confirm his reappointment.

Speaking at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Yakubu said the national commissioners agreed that Mu’azu will take over as the acting chairman pending the confirmation.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission,” he said.

“It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.”