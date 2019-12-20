Nami assumes duty at FIRS

The new Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has assumed duty at the Revenue House, FIRS Headquarters in Abuja.

Nami, who met with the management and staff of the Service Thursday, assured them that he would work with them to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s aim of appointing him.

“I am overwhelmed by the reception by all of you, despite the short notice. I hope that you will continue to give me this support as we work together to build capacity and raise the revenue for the country and achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s aim of appointing me,” he said.

According to him, the task, as enormous as it is, requires masterstroke measures, resilience in policy implementation and foresight to evolve novel ideas.

“I shall spare no effort to summon the courage to actualise this task. Most times, success is borne out of the will to endure hardship such as tax drive entails,” he said.

He told the staff that respite had come, especially to the hardworking and professionals.

“At this point, I want to enlist the support and cooperation of all staff in the task of lifting the economy of this country out of its present position. Be assured that respite has come, especially to the deserving hardworking and professionally-competent members of staff,” he added.

Abiodun Aina, who acted as the Executive Chairman until Nami was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, thanked the staff for cooperating with him to hand over a peaceful and unified FIRS to the new chairman.

“You can see the excitement on the faces of the staff and their eagerness to receive you. It shows the enthusiasm with which you are expected in FIRS. In the little time, I held the fort, I have seen that we have some little challenges with our mandate. This is the challenge that you have come to provide solutions to. I pledge my loyalty and the loyalty of my colleagues and I believe that we are going to work together to achieve the mandate of the Service,” Aina said.