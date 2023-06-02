Napoli eye Balogun to replace Osimhen

Napoli are ready to go head-to-head with AC Milan for Arsenal prospect Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window.

‌Newly-crowned champions Napoli are eyeing potential replacements for their in-demand striker Victor Osimhen, who could leave this summer, with Manchester United among the big-name suitors.

‌Arsenal are set to do business on Balogun at the right price – they will look for at least £30m – after the 21-year-old had a prolific season on loan at Stade Reims. Balogun scored 21 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the French side to cement his status as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

AC Milan like the idea of signing young talent and Balogun fits into their model, but Napoli are also watching developments and are making their interest known. The Italian champions know they may need to bring in attacking reinforcements, with Osimhen wanted by United, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain.

‌Arsenal are ready to let Balogun go to help balance the books as they expect a busy summer of ins and outs at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta has made Declan Rice his number one transfer target, but knows West Ham could hold out for £100m for their captain.

Balogun has enjoyed his stint with Reims and believes he is ready for regular first-team football – something that Arsenal are unlikely to give him. Arteta signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and the Brazilian is the undisputed first-choice at centre-forward, with Eddie Nketiah providing back-up.

Balogun is under contract with Arsenal until 2025, but has suggested that he would be open to leaving this summer. Asked what his future holds recently, Balogun said, “Contractually I have to go back (to Arsenal). Because the loan was only for one year so that was always the agreement.

“But I’m not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we’ll see what happens.”

“Yeah I mean there’s no door that’s closed. Of course I have had a good year here and to a lot of people it makes sense for me to come back here. So yeah I mean I don’t know what the future will bring.”

His decision to brand out and move to Reims has earned huge praise from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. “I’m really happy for him because in general English players don’t go abroad – normally players are loaned either to another Premier League side or in the Championship,” Henry said on Prime Video in September.

“He’s a very English-style player who likes to run down the channels but he was missing something, which was his finishing. He’s now starting to score goals regularly and I’m happy for that, happy he has gone abroad.”