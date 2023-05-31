NAPTIP sacks deputy director, four officers over ‘serious misconduct’

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says a deputy director and four officers have been dismissed over alleged involvement in serious misconduct.

Vincent Adekoye, the NAPTIP spokesperson, announced the dismissal of the officers in a statement on Wednesday.

Adekoye said the officers were dismissed for indulging in corruption, infraction of the oath of secrecy, and demanding and accepting bribes from suspects, among others.

He said two other officers were demoted by two ranks for seeking bribes from human trafficking suspects, while another official was degraded by one rank over negligence of duty.

“The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has dismissed five of its personnel, including a deputy director, for various offences,” the statement reads.

“The offences range from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives; leaking confidential information to suspects that endangered the lives of colleagues; violation of oath of secrecy; stealing and alteration of official records and absent without official leave.

“These offences are all contrary to provisions of the public service rules and other extant laws and regulations.

“Two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting for bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for the negligence of duty.

“The disciplinary actions followed the approval of the governing board of the agency at its meeting on May 25, 2023. At that meeting, the board considered and ratified the decision of the agency’s senior staff committee (SSC) which earlier sat on the disciplinary matters in accordance with the public service rules and other extant laws and regulations.”

In a related development, the NAPTIP spokesperson said a security officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking.

“He was convicted on a two-count charge of trafficking, contrary to section 26 2 of the trafficking in persons (prohibition) enforcement and administration act (2015 and was sentenced to 5 years on each count,” he said.

He added that the agency has secured 37 convictions and counting for the year 2023.