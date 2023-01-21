Nasarawa police rescue two kidnapped pupils

Security agencies in Nasarawa State have rescued two female pupils out of the six abducted at LEA Primary school, Alwaza in Doma Local Government on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel disclosed this to newsmen via a press statement in Lafia.

The names of the rescued pupils are Vision Umbugadu judge and Peace Amos.

They were rescued at about 1430hrs at Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA, of the state.

This is as result of sustained pressure mounted on the abductors by a combined search and rescue team.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and would be handed over to the chairman of the local government to reunite with their families.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue the other pupils still in captivity and arrest the abductors.