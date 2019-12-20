Nasfat holds 5th biennial conference in Ogun

Nasiru-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT has concluded plans to hold her 5th Biennial Conference tagged Ogun 2019, which is scheduled to hold between Thursday 19th and Sunday 22nd December, 2019 at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL,Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The opening ceremony of the Biennial Conference is exoected to be performed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Mohammad Abubakar Saad. Other dignitaries expected at the opening ceremony include the Governor of Ogun State Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and a host of others.

The highlight of the 3 day Conference include the keynote address which is expected to be delivered by an international and erudite scholar, Prof Moshood Baderin of School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. His paper is to be complemented by a Catholic Priest, Rev Father Patrick Ngoyi both of whom are expected to speak to the theme of the Conference, PEACEFUL CO- EXISTENCE: PANACEA FOR UNITY, GRIWTH AND DEVELOPMENT..

Other highlights of the Conference are WALK FOR PEACE AND HARMONY, Visit to Ibara Correctional Centre and Stella Obasanjo Children’s’ Home. NASFAT Stakeholders courtesy calls on Alake of Egbaland, HRM Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo as well as the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Imam Muhammed Liadi Orunsolu.

Visit to Tourist Centres, Paper Presentations, Annual General Meeting of the Society, Syndicate Sessions, Panel session and discussions, NASFAT Subsidiaries Presentations and dinner with the headship of the Society.

The President of NASFAT, Alh Niyi Yusuf, who is the Chief Host of the Conference, has assured all the members and the stakeholders that 5th Biennial Conference will be an avenue for Capacity building, Spirituality, networking, camaraderie and fun.

As usual, the Conference would bring together, Leaders of the Society, stakeholders in the country, members of NASFAT from over 300 branches in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote de Voire, Egypt, United Kingdom, Malaysia, United States of America among others to discuss progress of the society and Nigeria at large.

The first Biennial Conference of the Society was hosted by Osun Zone in Osogbo, Osun State in 2011. Other hosts are Kwara Zone, Lagos Zone 2, while the last Conference tagged Accra 2017 was hosted by Ghana Zone..