NASS Minority Leadership: Wike plots upset, meets Akpabio

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike on Thursday held a meeting with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio for over six hours ahead of the Senate resumption on July 4, 2023.

It was gathered that the marathon meeting was Wike’s move to block the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hierarchy from nominating the Senate Minority leaders at the upper and lower legislative chambers of the National Assembly.

The meeting, which held in the office of the Senate President, had the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau in attendance, the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, Senator Jibrin Isah representing Kogi East Senatorial District, and Senator Salihu Mustapha representing Kwara Central Senatorial District.

It was learnt late Thursday that Wike insisted on nominating the Minority leader of the 10th Senate from his faction rather than allowing the PDP national organ to handle the nomination.

Though he declined speaking with journalists after the meeting ended at about 6.30 pm, and drove away in the convoy of the Senate President, a source, who spoke under anonymity, revealed that the former governor explained reasons his faction should be allowed to produce the Senate and House of Representatives Minority leaders.

It could not be confirmed, if the Senate President agreed to Wike’s proposal, but NewMailNG recalled that the choice of Majority and Minority Leaders of the upper and lower legislative chambers have been traditionally handled by the political party organ.

He said, “Wike was only serious in his faction producing the principal officers, but never revealed names of those he was targeting.

“He is very serious about getting the required support from the leadership of the National Assembly, as well as membership of the other minority political parties in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

Meanwhile, the APC has 59 Senators, PDP 36, Labour Party 8, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2, Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2, APGA 1 and YPP 1.