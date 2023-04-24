Nationwide blackout looms as generation falls below 4,000mw

Power generation to the national grid dipped below the 4,000 megawatts mark over the weekend leaving customers across the country with limited electricity supply.

Checks on data provided by the National System Operator, NSO, an independent arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed that only 18 of the 25 power plants in the country supplied power to the grid.

Further checks showed that generation as of 12 noon Sunday was 3,518.7MW, indicating a drop of 18.6 per cent, compared to the average generation of 4,324.1MW recorded last Friday.

The biggest drop by a single power plant was Azura-Edo IPP which recorded 256MW from the 403.18MW recorded last week. Checks on the Azura-Edo website showed that two of its three-generation units were on the grid.

The biggest suppliers to the grid were Egbin Power (529MW), Delta Power (502MW) and Kainji Hydro (426MW).

Indebtedness to GenCos hits N202.6bn

Checks on data made available by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, also indicated that the amount owed to the generation companies in 2022 was N202.6 billion.

According to NBET, GenCos were owed another N24.22 billion for power supplied to the grid in the month of January 2023.

DisCos move to pacify customers

With several customers expressing their frustration on social media, electricity distribution companies moved to explain the situation.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, explained that the power outage in parts of the capital city was due to problems with transmission facilities.

AEDC in a public notice posted on its official Twitter handle said: “The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) wishes to notify its esteemed customers in E2 Injection Substation feeding FHA Lugbe, Back of Dunamis and environs, Kuje, Pegi, Piwoyi and environs that the power outage they are currently experiencing is due to a fault on the 33kV Feeder H21 from the Transmission Station in Apo, Abuja.

”All responsible stakeholders are currently working hard to restore the power supply soonest. We regret any inconveniences caused.”