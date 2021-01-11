NCC manager, wife, four kids, sister-in-law and driver die in road crash

Hamman ’Gabdo, a principal manager in the human capital and administration department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been killed in a road crash.

His wife, their four children, sister-in-law and the driver all died in the accident along Akwanga-Keffi road in Nasarawa state on Saturday night.

The family members were reportedly returning to Abuja from a trip to Taraba when the tragic incident occurred.

Details of the accident are still scanty.

Zainab ’Gabdo and Hadiza were sisters to Babangida Nguroje, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives.

In a statement issued on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased.

“I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished,” the president said in a statement, Garba Shehu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment.”

He prayed to God to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they have left behind.

Ngoruje is the chairman of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).