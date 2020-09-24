NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency recorded the new cases in its latest update on Wednesday.

Lagos topped the list of states with new infections with 31 positive samples, followed by Gombe and Kaduna with 18 cases each.

Two persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,102, while 149 recoveries were recorded.

Out of a total of 57,724 confirmed infections, 48,985 patients have recovered, while 7,637 are still active cases.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure that countries work towards developing sustainable policies to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, global organisations have called for deliberate efforts to tackle misinformation.

The call was made in a joint statement on Wednesday by the WHO, UN, UNICEF, UNDP, UNESCO, UNAIDS, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UN Global Pulse, and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“We call on Member States to develop and implement action plans to manage the infodemic by promoting the timely dissemination of accurate information, based on science and evidence, to all communities, and in particular high-risk groups; and preventing the spread, and combating, mis- and disinformation while respecting freedom of expression,” the statement read.

“We urge Member States to engage and listen to their communities as they develop their national action plans, and to empower communities to develop solutions and resilience against mis- and disinformation.”