NCDC confirms 573 new COVID-19 cases, ‘216 in Lagos’, ‘103 in Rivers’

For the first time since confirming its index case on March 27, 2020, Rivers recorded its highest daily COVID-19 toll with 103 new cases confirmed in the state.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update.

Making the announcement at 11:50pm on Monday, the agency confirmed 573 new COVID-19 infections in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos also recorded a high number of infections with 216 new cases.

However, four new fatalities were confirmed on Monday, while 129 persons were discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 5,220, to 5,349.

A total of 16,658 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

Speaking at the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Monday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, called on Nigerians to be more responsible as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“Everywhere around us, we see an increase in high-risk behaviours that is inevitably leading to more transmission,” he said.

“We’re seeing cases increase; we are seeing deaths increase. Yes, we know it’s hard to completely prevent exposure but we have to do that which is possible for us to do.”