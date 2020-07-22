NCDC confirms 576 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 576 new COVID-19 infections in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency announced this in its update for July 21. According to the breakdown of cases, no state recorded more than 100 new infections.

Four new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the number of fatalities from 801 to 805.

However, with 344 patients discharged on Tuesday, the recovery rate rose from 15,333 to 15,677.

Out of 37,801 samples now confirmed positive for the coronavirus in all 36 states and the FCT, a total of 21,319 cases are active.

The testing capacity recorded some improvement with more than 10,000 samples tested in less than one week — 3,995 samples were tested on July 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to increase the testing capacity, NCDC has announced the inclusion of five new labs in its molecular laboratory network, bringing the country’s current to total to 58 as of July 21, 2020.

They are Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Rivers Indorama Company molecular lab; State Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Abia,

and the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada GX lab.

Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Bayelsa, Taraba, Gombe, and Yobe are yet to be added to the country’s molecular laboratory network.