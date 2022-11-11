NDDC assures flood victims of relief materials

In a press statement, The Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, reassured flood victims in the Niger Delta region that aid would reach them very soon. The flood impacted numerous towns in the region.

“It is not essential for the concerned individuals from the impacted communities in the states of Bayelsa and Delta to have visited the NDDC headquarters recently because action is already being taken to help them.”

On October 27, 2022, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, visited one of the devastated areas at Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, where he pledged that there will be a comprehensive intervention to lessen their sufferings. He was accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua.

According to NDDC, the East-West route is still being repaired, and supplies for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in the impacted areas in the area, including food and essentials, have been packaged.

“The NDDC is fully aware of its duty as an interventionist organisation to help those affected by this regrettable disaster by providing palliatives.”

“We are working assiduously with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to provide food items, essential drugs and other necessary assistance to the IDPs and impacted communities.”

“We have since commenced the distribution of essential drugs to the affected areas through the state governments. Last week, we handed over essential drugs to the Imo State Government as we prepare to reach the other affected states.”

“Reaching all the affected communities is challenging, but it is a task that the NDDC must accomplish. The NDDC was created for challenges such as this and we are not relenting in our efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of our people.”

“We have not shirked our responsibility as an interventionist agency to cater to the needs of thousands of persons displaced by the flood, and the families of those who have lost their loved-ones.”

“We appeal to stakeholders to show some understanding, as what may appear to be a delay in taking action was necessitated by logistics challenges.”

“We assure all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region that our response will be comprehensive and effective. Our people need succour urgently and we will not fail them at this difficult time.”