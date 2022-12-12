NDDC Drives Campaign Against Drug Abuse, Cultism

In schools throughout the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, has intensified its fight against drug usage, cultism, and other social vices.

The NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that the Commission will focus on educating young people on the hazards of getting involved in these vices during a one-day awareness campaign against drug addiction, cultism, and other social vices in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer noted that the campaign with the theme: “The Dangers of Drug Abuse and Cultism,” would help to curtail the abuse of drugs and restore some sanity to the youth of the Niger Delta Region. The campaign was represented by the Commission’s Director, Human Resources, Dr. Alazigha Woyengibaragha.

Youths should stay away from people who are known to consume drugs, according to the head of the NDDC. He urged parents to keep a watchful eye on their children in order to steer them clear of vices like drug misuse and cult membership. “Avoiding the threat of drug misuse and cultism is our responsibility as parents, teachers, and students.”

The NDDC’s Rivers State Director, Mr. Orere Imoko, stated in his remarks that the organization’s mission extended beyond the construction of physical infrastructure, adding that “it covers strengthening human capability among the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Mr. Ephraim Offiong, Director of Youths and Sports for the NDDC, reaffirmed that the Commission launched the campaign for secondary school students since studies have shown that drug abuse typically begins in adolescence. Added him: “According to research, cultism and drug misuse are strongly correlated. These vices are detrimental to your general health.”

Mrs. Stella-Maris Amede, the assistant state commander of the Rivers State Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, warned young people against using illegal and illicit narcotics. She urged adults to set good models for children by leading admirable lives.

In his own remarks, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, the Special Assistant on Youths to the NDDC Acting Managing Director, cautioned the students to be wary of harmful peer pressure and to concentrate on their education in order to become contributing members of society.

In order to encourage them to become ambassadors and activists against drug misuse and cultism in their particular schools, he added that the participating pupils will take educational resources home with them, such as electronic tablets and smart school bags.

Master Kingsley Imeh, a student at Degema National High School, commended the NDDC for organizing the sensitization event and said that the pupils now understand how to avoid social vices.

A different student from Port Harcourt’s Oginigba Comprehensive High School praised the NDDC for taking effective measures to assist the pupils in avoiding the risks associated with drug addiction and cults.