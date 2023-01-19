NDDC Targets Legacy Projects, Sets up Public-Private Partnership Committee

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the NDDC’s managing director, has emphasized the significance of partnerships in developing and carrying out legacy projects in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer gave the group a mandate to investigate long-term partnerships that will benefit the local populace while speaking during the PPP committee’s inauguration in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku noted that the PPP Committee was expected to review all of the Commission’s existing partnerships as well as explore new partnerships that will lead to long-lasting regional projects. Ogbuku stated that the Commission was interested in using partnerships to drive its vision of quickly developing the Niger Delta region.

In his own remarks, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, re-stated the need for collaboration with key partners to ensure that the Commission was fully equipped to make a difference in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

He declared: “We are charting a new trajectory that will emphasise partnerships.”

Presenting the Committee members for inauguration, the NDDC Director, Legal Services, Dr. Steve Ighomuaye, said that their terms of reference included “to Identify, process and secure partnerships for development for the Commission in line with the NDDC Establishment Act.

The Committee was also expected to “identify, pursue and secure alternative sources of funding for the Commission’s projects and programmes,” as well as “draw up and adopt projects and programmes funding templates.”

Ighomuaye said that the 12- member Committee will be supervised by both the NDDC Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd) and the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Ogunmola.

Responding on behalf of the NDDC PPP Committee, the Chairman and Director, NDDC Delta State Office, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua thanked the NDDC Managing Director for the onerous task given to the Committee and pledged that the they will not fail the Commission.