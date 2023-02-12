NDDC to Sponsor Quarterly Sports Competitions in Niger Delta

To develop the skills of the region’s young, the Niger Delta Development Commission, or NDDC, says it will shortly launch quarterly sports tournaments.

At the “MD/CEO Cup” competition’s closing ceremonies for the Commission’s male and female staff members held at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State’s Samson Siasia Stadium, NDDC Managing Director Dr. Samuel Ogbuku made this announcement.

He stated that in order to provide more opportunities for gifted youngsters to be discovered, the scope of the football tournament will be expanded to include other sports.

The football competition, according to the NDDC Chief Executive Officer, gave the Commission’s workers a chance to interact, compete with one another, and come together as a team.

“In this competition, everyone wins,” he said. While the tournament was going on, I’m sure you all enjoyed each other’s company.

According to him, the tournament’s goals were to foster camaraderie among the personnel, stimulate physical activity, and advance harmony and peaceful coexistence.

When handing out prizes to the winning teams, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer praised the athletes’ sportsmanship and stated that the competition met its goal of offering a venue for constructive competition away from the workplace.

Ogbuku expressed his delight with the players’ behavior throughout the competition and commended the Local Organising Committee, or LOC, for putting in a strong effort and guaranteeing a smooth event.

The NDDC, MD/CEO Cup for men was won this year by the MD’s squad, which defeated the defending champion Akwa/Cross team in the competition’s final game.

The Chairman’s Team defeated CEPP Team in a fiercely contested match to claim the title for the female teams.

The winning male team’s captain, Mr. Ajumo Oloko, said the football game provided an opportunity for the workers to bond via camaraderie. He pleaded with the Managing Director to keep the competition going in order to maintain a productive staff for the NDDC.

Oloko noted that the competition had many positive health effects, including the chance for workers to get exercise and improve their health, and that winning the trophy was exhilarating for the players.