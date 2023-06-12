NDLEA raids meth lab in Lagos, intercepts UK-bound illicit drugs at airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have discovered a laboratory producing methamphetamine in Lagos state.

The NDLEA said the laboratory is located in a residential community in Mende, Maryland area of the state.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the agency, announced the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said one kilogramme of “already produced and packaged methamphetamine” were recovered from the house, among other items.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja Lagos state where already packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered,” the statement reads.

“The clandestine laboratory located at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland Ikeja was stormed by anti-narcotics officers of the Agency on Tuesday 6 June after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.

“At the end of the search, one kilogram of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.”

Babafemi said the agency also recovered a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the UK.

He said the drugs were intercepted at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“On Wednesday 7th June, a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi was arrested,” the statement said

“Similarly, a bid to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside women hair attachments to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, Akinwale Taiwo Bolutife, through the MMIA was thwarted by operatives who arrested him during the outward clearance of passengers at departure gate of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.”

The anti-drug agency said its operatives also made arrests and drug seizures in Beniue, Edo, Imo and Ondo states in the past week.