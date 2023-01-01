NDLEA Seizes 1766.9419kg Illicit Drugs, Arrests 296 Suspects In Oyo

In 2022, the Oyo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) detained 296 people for a variety of drug-related offenses.

The Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Mutiat Okuwobi, stated in a statement on Saturday that there are 253 male and 43 female suspects who have been arrested, ranging in age from 17 to 70.

She claims that throughout the year under consideration, 1766,9419 kilograms of various narcotic narcotics and psychotropic substances were also apprehended.

Cannabis sativa, cocaine, tramadol, methamphetamine, amphetamine, cough syrup with codeine, rohypinol, codeine tablets, D5, and other substances were among those seized, according to Okuwobi.

She said, “Under Abdullah Saeed’s direction, the command also seized six locally made pistols, each with 15 cartridges and four rounds of live 9mm ammo.”

3.851 acres of a cannabis sativa farm in Oluwo Village, near Akufo Town, Ido LGA, were destroyed in the same time frame in the month of September 2022.

“This was a serious setback for the planters, whose investments were intended to lose money.

“Cases charged to court were vigorously pursued, which resulted in the conviction of 52 defendants for a variety of narcotics offenses, with jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years incarceration.

The Command treated 13 clients in our small residential rehabilitation facility and provided brief interventions in the form of counseling to 103 drug users (PWUD).

After their rehabilitation term was through, “they have been successfully reintegrated into the mainstream,” she stated.

She said that through weekly radio and television programs, the command’s sensitization programs had been expanded to include more than 217 schools, private organizations, and the general public.

“We request that schools and other organizations provide our officers with a platform so that they can educate their pupils and employees of the state.

“The State Commander calls on traditional chiefs, religious leaders, and well-intentioned citizens to work with NDLEA to combat the threat of drug misuse and trafficking.

The command spokeswoman continued, “We must view this as a responsibility to make our state safe, secure, and successful.”

She claims that the partnership will inspire the NDLEA to continue fighting drug misuse and trafficking not just in the state, but nationwide.