NDLEA, UK’s crime agency sign MoU ‘to combat organised criminal networks’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has signed a “renewed” memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom.

The MoU was signed by Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairperson, and David Cater, regional manager, West Africa, NCA, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Speaking about the MoU, Marwa said the partnership between the two agencies would drive intelligence against the “most complex organised criminal networks”.

He expressed optimism about the NCA’s upcoming project with the agency’s rebranded criminal intelligence task force (CITF).

Marwa said organised criminal networks pose a grave threat to the life of citizens in the UK and Nigeria.

“This renewed MoU will definitely and inevitably propel high intelligence driven operational tentacles that will seek out the most complex organised criminal networks, no matter their hiding place, to face the wrath of the law,” Marwa was quoted in a statement by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson.

“It is therefore imperative to aggressively seek proactive ways of managing intelligence and enhancing capabilities for disrupting transnational organised crime syndicates, thereby justifying the need to sustain the renewal of this memorandum of understanding which is another significant milestone in our collaborative efforts to combat organised criminal groups.”

The NDLEA boss commended the UK government for providing technical support to the agency.

On his part, Carter said the MoU would enable the two agencies to “take the battle to the enemies, that is the cartels”.

He commended the NDLEA for the support and confidence reposed in the partnership.