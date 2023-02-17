New Poll Predicts Victory For Tinubu In 17 States, Obi In 7 States

According to the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), a recent survey favors Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, to win the presidency on February 25, 2023.

The rights organization that conducted the poll disclosed that it was founded on data collected in January from 19,365 individuals.

Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe are among the 17 states that the survey projected Tinubu will triumph.

A minimum of 25% of votes, according to the poll, will go to Tinubu in the following states: Imo, Ebonyi, Edo, Benue, Plateau, FCT, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba.

Together with Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party are all thought to be front-runners (NNPP).

The secretary-general of the NHRC, Taiwo Adeleye, stated during a media conference on Wednesday in Lagos that 7,940 (or 41%) of the persons surveyed in the 774 LGAs of the 36 States and the federal capital territory (FCT) preferred Tinubu.

In addition, the Secretary-General stated that 1,743 (9%) supported Kwankwaso, 4,067 (21%) chose Obi, and 5,035 (26%) preferred Abubakar.

“The NHRC survey showed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC presidential )’s candidate, retains a fantastic lead and is on course to win the election”, says Adeleye.

“The poll also confirms a two-horse race for the second position between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP coming in a far-off fourth, as all other contenders combined scored an insignificant total,” said the poll’s findings.

According to the survey, Atiku Abubakar would win in seven states: Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta. Kwankwaso would triumph only in Kano, his home state, and Obi would triumph in Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Benue, and Rivers.

The NHRC noted Tinubu’s benefits, which included his Islamic heritage and backing from APC governors.

“In Kaduna, where Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are vying for second place, he has a little advantage.

He has the support of the majority of Muslims in the north, as well as Muslim men and women of Yoruba descent.

“With the governor of Cross River state’s widespread support among voters in this state, it is anticipated that he will win with ease.

Adeleye claimed that “he has significant support in states where the current governor is an APC member.”