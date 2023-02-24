New US sanctions for Russia on war anniversary

In order to commemorate a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has announced a fresh round of sanctions.

Banks and providers of defense equipment, both domestically and abroad, are the targets of the restrictions.

The US specifically said that it wants to block anyone aiding Russia in finding ways to get items that are subject to sanctions.

The White House stated that it will “hold Russia responsible for its war of aggression” and “continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The US also declared that $550 million (£459 million) will be given to the neighboring countries of Moldova and Ukraine to improve their energy infrastructure.

The White House stated in a press release that the additional sanctions were intended to stop Russian financial organizations, authorities, and personnel from “illegitimately functioning in Ukraine.”

These occur only days after unexpected visit by US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, when he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US administration also stated that Ukraine will receive more security services, including new drone systems, high-mobility rocket systems, artillery system ammo, and communications equipment.

Over 90 corporations are the focus of the most recent round of penalties, which also include restrictions against China and other nations.

China may contemplate giving Russia deadly weaponry, according to US reports from earlier this week. Moreover, they asserted that Chinese companies had already been delivering non-lethal dual-use technology, such as drones and semi-conductors, that could be used for both military and civilian purposes.

China has categorically refuted the accusations.

The G7 leaders will convene on Friday to form an enforcement team to prevent Russia from discovering ways to circumvent the sanctions.

According to the press release, “G7 nations will continue to hold Russia’s sovereign assets immobilized until there is a settlement to the situation.”

The seven greatest “advanced” economies in the world are grouped together as the G7. These are the UK, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada. It has already pledged $39 billion (£32 billion) toward Ukraine’s war operations through 2023.

The US declared that critical Russian economic sectors, notably its mining and metals industry, would also be subject to penalties from the G7 and its allies.

The US further stated that it will give Ukraine with electrical grid equipment to safeguard its electricity supplies against Russian attacks as well as backup generators.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine and mainly relies on Russian gas, will get $300 million (£250 million) from the White House to assist it improve its domestic power output.

The conflict has had a significant impact on Moldova, the poorest nation in all of Europe. For several weeks, its commanders have issued warnings that Moscow is attempting to grab control.