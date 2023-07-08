NEWSJAMB vs Mmesoma: Shame on you – Onanuga attacks supporters of UTME candidate

Bayo Onanuga, a former media aide to President Bola Tinubu has criticized those who supported 19-year-old candidate of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination, JAMB, Mmesoma Ejikeme.He noted that they should have considered JAMB’s version before supporting Mmesoma.

Mmesoma had claimed to have scored 362 to emerge the highest candidate in the 2023 UTME, but JAMB her claim.Investigation, however, showed that the 19-year-old forged the result she paraded for days.

The back and forth between JAMB and Mmesoma generated much controversy, a situation that made the Anambra State government to constitute an investigation panel.

Reacting, Onanuga tweeted: “The truth about Ejikeme Mmesoma’s forgery of her UTME scores is now out, thanks to a committee set up by Anambra Government.

“The teenage girl confessed she committed the forgery by herself. Shame to all those ethnic jingoists who rushed to her support without consideration for JAMB’s version of the story.”