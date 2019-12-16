Next Ebonyi gov will come from God, says Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, says “intense prayers” will be offered to God to choose who will succeed him by 2023.

Umahi said this on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving service in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said prayer sessions will be held especially to “disgrace” all those who are going to occultist groups or herbalists ahead of the next governorship election in the state.

The governor said politicians often snub the state’s functions for those held outside in the hope of influencing the leadership, but that they will not succeed.

“A lot of our people, when there is programme here they will not come but when there is programme outside the state, they will go there believing that the leadership of this state can be influenced from outside,” he said.

“We have come of age, and nobody can influence the elective or appointive positions in this state from outside the state. It is not possible.

“And all those people who are going to occultists or herbalists on this, as far as I came in the name of the Lord they will all be disgraced.

“The next crop of leaders will come from God in this state and intense prayers will be carried out on this in all the local government areas. It is going to be a battle because the soul of this state is at stake. The light has come in Ebonyi state and nobody can quench the light.”

Umahi described politicians as the “most ungrateful people to God”.

According to him, “when God has delivered you, the next move is to start looking for another post, it’s a very terrible thing.”