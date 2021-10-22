NHRC boss among 72 lawyers named senior advocates of Nigeria

Anthony Ojukwu, executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has been named a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Ojukwu is one of 72 lawyers named by the legal practitioners privilege committee (LPPC) at its 149th plenary session on Thursday.
A total of 130 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in September — including 95 advocate applicants and 35 academic applicants. Of the 130 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 58 did not make the cut.
Other notable persons that were elevated to SAN are Ikeazor Akaraiwe, former vice-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as Emeka Obegolu, former NBA general secretary.
The LPPC, in a statement on Thursday, said the swearing-in ceremony of the 72 legal practitioners by the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN)is scheduled for December 8, 2021 at the supreme court premises in Abuja.
The LPPC also reminded the public that it had set up a sub-committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank, effective from the 2023 application year.
The new appointees are:
Adeniyi Anthony Ademuyiwa
Umeh Philip Ndubuisi Evaristus
Ovrawah Ogaga
Afuba Peter Aguigom
Ajose-Adeogun Olaotan Olusegun
West-Idahosa Ehiogie
Awa Uche Sunday
Mekwunye Charles Dumbiri
Oladoja Tajudeen Olaseni
Akaraiwe Ikeazor Ajovi
Omotosho Francis
Onuzulike Felix Anayo
Oru Marcelluous Eguvwe
Ihua-Maduenyi Charles Udoka
Agbola Adeleke Olaniyi
Uzuegbu Benjamin Chukwudi
Akinola James Akingbola
Ihediwa Uchenna Chinyere
Adeluola Olukayode Oluwole
Olotu Bolarinwa
Hassan Usman El-Yakub
Olorunfemi Ayo Abraham
Atabo Reuben Okpanachi
Fapohunda Adekola Olawale
Okoli Ikenna
Mordi Mark Okeibunor
Seriki Sheriff Rotimi
Opara Victor Ugwuezumba
Ndayako Mohammed
Ojo Adekunle Akanbi
Adele John Ogwu
Wodu Kemasuode
Ayinla Salman Jawondo
Obiora Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu
Abdulhamid Mohammed
Atung Samuel
Itula Fredricks Ebos
Anuga George Audu
Mustapha Dauda Adekola
Idris Ibrahim Agbomere
Gbadamosi Kazeem Adekunle
Aliyu Kabir
Nworka Chidi Benjamin
Abdul-Rasheed Muritala Oladimeji
Kotoye Adeyinka Moyosore
Obegolu Emeka Jude-Phillipe
Aruwa Shaibu Enejoh
Somiari Sammie Abiye
Onwuenwunor Clement
Omotunde Adeola Rasaq
Mogboh Anthony Obinna
Emeka Chijuoke Ogugua Precious
Lough Simon Asamber
Adedipe Ayodeji
Kuti Afolabi Fatai
Fatogun Eyitayo Ayokunle
Eko Ejembi Eko
Usman Jacob Johnson
Sani Abdulaziz Mohammed
Burkaa Matthew Gwar
Hussaini Ishaq Magaji
Ogungbade Oluwasina Olarenwaju
ACADEMIC APPOINTEES
Oyewo Ajagbe Toriola
Omorogbe Oluyinka Osayame
Ojukwu Anthony Okechukwu
Ijaodola Rasheed Jimoh
Sodipo Bankole Adekunle
Wigwe Christian Chizindu
Agbonika Josephine Aladi Achor
Sanni Abiola Olaitan
Omoregie Edoba Bright
Abdullahi Ibrahim