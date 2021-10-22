NHRC boss among 72 lawyers named senior advocates of Nigeria

Anthony Ojukwu, executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has been named a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Ojukwu is one of 72 lawyers named by the legal practitioners privilege committee (LPPC) at its 149th plenary session on Thursday.

A total of 130 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in September — including 95 advocate applicants and 35 academic applicants. Of the 130 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 58 did not make the cut.

Other notable persons that were elevated to SAN are Ikeazor Akaraiwe, former vice-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as Emeka Obegolu, former NBA general secretary.

The LPPC, in a statement on Thursday, said the swearing-in ceremony of the 72 legal practitioners by the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN)is scheduled for December 8, 2021 at the supreme court premises in Abuja.

The LPPC also reminded the public that it had set up a sub-committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank, effective from the 2023 application year.

The new appointees are:

Adeniyi Anthony Ademuyiwa

Umeh Philip Ndubuisi Evaristus

Ovrawah Ogaga

Afuba Peter Aguigom

Ajose-Adeogun Olaotan Olusegun

West-Idahosa Ehiogie

Awa Uche Sunday

Mekwunye Charles Dumbiri

Oladoja Tajudeen Olaseni

Akaraiwe Ikeazor Ajovi

Omotosho Francis

Onuzulike Felix Anayo

Oru Marcelluous Eguvwe

Ihua-Maduenyi Charles Udoka

Agbola Adeleke Olaniyi

Uzuegbu Benjamin Chukwudi

Akinola James Akingbola

Ihediwa Uchenna Chinyere

Adeluola Olukayode Oluwole

Olotu Bolarinwa

Hassan Usman El-Yakub

Olorunfemi Ayo Abraham

Atabo Reuben Okpanachi

Fapohunda Adekola Olawale

Okoli Ikenna

Mordi Mark Okeibunor

Seriki Sheriff Rotimi

Opara Victor Ugwuezumba

Ndayako Mohammed

Ojo Adekunle Akanbi

Adele John Ogwu

Wodu Kemasuode

Ayinla Salman Jawondo

Obiora Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu

Abdulhamid Mohammed

Atung Samuel

Itula Fredricks Ebos

Anuga George Audu

Mustapha Dauda Adekola

Idris Ibrahim Agbomere

Gbadamosi Kazeem Adekunle

Aliyu Kabir

Nworka Chidi Benjamin

Abdul-Rasheed Muritala Oladimeji

Kotoye Adeyinka Moyosore

Obegolu Emeka Jude-Phillipe

Aruwa Shaibu Enejoh

Somiari Sammie Abiye

Onwuenwunor Clement

Omotunde Adeola Rasaq

Mogboh Anthony Obinna

Emeka Chijuoke Ogugua Precious

Lough Simon Asamber

Adedipe Ayodeji

Kuti Afolabi Fatai

Fatogun Eyitayo Ayokunle

Eko Ejembi Eko

Usman Jacob Johnson

Sani Abdulaziz Mohammed

Burkaa Matthew Gwar

Hussaini Ishaq Magaji

Ogungbade Oluwasina Olarenwaju

ACADEMIC APPOINTEES

Oyewo Ajagbe Toriola

Omorogbe Oluyinka Osayame

Ojukwu Anthony Okechukwu

Ijaodola Rasheed Jimoh

Sodipo Bankole Adekunle

Wigwe Christian Chizindu

Agbonika Josephine Aladi Achor

Sanni Abiola Olaitan

Omoregie Edoba Bright

Abdullahi Ibrahim