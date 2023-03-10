NIDCOM boss congratulates Dr. Iyabo Masha on her appointment as director of G-24

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora

Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Dr. Iyabo Masha on her new

appointment as the Director and Head of Secretariat of the

Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24).

In a congratulatory message, the NiDCOM boss described the appointment

as well deserved going by her dedication and commitments displayed in

bringing wide range of policy, operational and research experience at

global and national levels.

She applauded Masha for being the first African to hold the position

since 1971 that the organization was founded.

The NiDCOM boss prayed for a successful tenure while urging her not to

relent but keep the fire burning as her doggedness has brought her thus

far.

By this appointment, Dr Masha will be succeeding Ms. Marilou Uy, the

outgoing Director.

The Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary

Affairs and Development (G-24) was established in 1971 as a

representative grouping of developing countries across Africa, Asia,

Latin America and the Caribbean.

The purpose of the group is to coordinate the position of developing

countries on monetary and development issues.