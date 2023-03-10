NIDCOM boss congratulates Dr. Iyabo Masha on her appointment as director of G-24

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora
Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Dr. Iyabo Masha on her new
appointment as the Director and Head of Secretariat of the
Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24).
In a congratulatory message, the NiDCOM boss described the appointment
as well deserved going by her dedication and commitments displayed in
bringing wide range of policy, operational and research experience at
global and national levels.
She applauded Masha for being the first African to hold the position
since 1971 that the organization was founded.
The NiDCOM boss prayed for a successful tenure while urging her not to
relent but keep the fire burning as her doggedness has brought her thus
far.
By this appointment, Dr Masha will be succeeding Ms. Marilou Uy, the
outgoing Director.
The Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary
Affairs and Development (G-24) was established in 1971 as a
representative grouping of developing countries across Africa, Asia,
Latin America and the Caribbean.
The purpose of the group is to coordinate the position of developing
countries on monetary and development issues.