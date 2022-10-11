NIDCOM Boss Hails Dr. Osahon Enabulele as President-Elect of World Medical Association

By
Sally Moske
-
0

Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has congratulated Dr Osahon Enabulele  on his election as the President-elect of the World Medical Association (WMA).

In a congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss described the victory of Enabulele as a demonstration of his global acceptability based on hard work, dedication and doggedness in the discharge of previous responsibilities assigned to him.

“Your appointment as the new President-elect of the WMA has broken two records as the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to hold this apex title but also proves that hard work pays”, She added.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the feat has placed Dr Osahon Enabulele’s name in gold and will be engraved in history for younger generations to follow his footsteps.

“We appreciate you for being a good Ambassador of our dear
nation, Nigeria, praying that you keep the flag flying higher and
higher.

Once more, congratulations.”, Dabiri-Erewa prayed.

Previous articleEmission Control: Ogun to introduce gas-enabled vehicles, electric motorcycles
Next articleOur fight for new Nigeria is for your sake — Obi to the girl child

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.