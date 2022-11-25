NIDCOM-NAPAC present relief materials to NEMA for flood victims

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,
(NIDCOM) has commended Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee
(NAPAC), for the relief materials provided in assisting flood victims in
Bayelsa State.
Making the presentation on behalf of the NIDCOM Chairman, the Secretary to
the Commission, Engr. Sule Yakubu Bassi handed over 200 units of
PhermaNets and 100 cartons of Indomie Instant Noodles to National
Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for onward delivery to all victims
affected by the flooding in Bayelsa State.
Engr. Bassi stated that there are over 17 million Nigerians in the
diaspora, who are part and parcel of this great country Nigeria,
emphasizing President Buhari’s 3 Point Diaspora Agenda, which includes:
Diaspora are our ambassadors; diaspora must excel in whatever they do
and diaspora must never forget home by giving back.
Receiving the palliatives, Mr. Alhassan Nuhu, Director of Relief and
Rehabilitation Department NEMA expressed gratitude to NAPAC for their
continued support and singular show of solidarity with the flood victims
and Nigeria as a whole.
He assured the members of NAPAC that the relief materials will be
immediately dispatched to Yenegoa the capital city of Bayelsa for onward
distribution to deserving people.
Mr. Nuhu added that the zeal of NAPAC to assist their compatriots in
need is far bigger than any relief materials provided. He was quoted
saying, “come and eat is even sweeter than eating”.
He further urged other public-spirited individuals and associations
wherever they are, to support the effort of government in reaching
out to those who are most vulnerable in terms of flood and other
disasters.