NIDCOM-NAPAC present relief materials to NEMA for flood victims

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,

(NIDCOM) has commended Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee

(NAPAC), for the relief materials provided in assisting flood victims in

Bayelsa State.

Making the presentation on behalf of the NIDCOM Chairman, the Secretary to

the Commission, Engr. Sule Yakubu Bassi handed over 200 units of

PhermaNets and 100 cartons of Indomie Instant Noodles to National

Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for onward delivery to all victims

affected by the flooding in Bayelsa State.

Engr. Bassi stated that there are over 17 million Nigerians in the

diaspora, who are part and parcel of this great country Nigeria,

emphasizing President Buhari’s 3 Point Diaspora Agenda, which includes:

Diaspora are our ambassadors; diaspora must excel in whatever they do

and diaspora must never forget home by giving back.

Receiving the palliatives, Mr. Alhassan Nuhu, Director of Relief and

Rehabilitation Department NEMA expressed gratitude to NAPAC for their

continued support and singular show of solidarity with the flood victims

and Nigeria as a whole.

He assured the members of NAPAC that the relief materials will be

immediately dispatched to Yenegoa the capital city of Bayelsa for onward

distribution to deserving people.

Mr. Nuhu added that the zeal of NAPAC to assist their compatriots in

need is far bigger than any relief materials provided. He was quoted

saying, “come and eat is even sweeter than eating”.

He further urged other public-spirited individuals and associations

wherever they are, to support the effort of government in reaching

out to those who are most vulnerable in terms of flood and other

disasters.