NIDCOM rejoices with Nigerian girl over victory in cooking contest in Italy

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has celebrated with Tracy Eboigbodin, a Nigerian woman from Benin City, who on Friday won a global cooking competition in Italy.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, described Tracy’s triumph as well-deserved and the result of hard effort and devotion in a statement released in Abuja.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, Tracy Eboigbodin’s efforts in the tournament demonstrated her sense of patriotism and gave honor and glory to the nation.

The bulk of Nigerians living overseas, she emphasized, are diligent, devoted, and happy to represent Nigeria in all spheres of human endeavor.

While congratulating Tracy Eboigbodin on her amazing achievement, the NIDCOM director pleaded with her not to take her success for granted and challenged other Nigerian teenagers to exhibit similar fervor.

As Ms. Tracy Eboigbodin defeated other competitors to win the international cooking competition in Italy on Friday, there were tears of delight.

After winning a competition on the most recent 11th season of MasterChef, Italy, Tracy sobbed uncontrollably.

In a viral video, the judge proclaimed her the winner of the international competition and she was so overjoyed.

Famous and elite chefs who took part in the competition made appearances at the international cooking competition.