Niger Gov fires predecessor’s appointees, dissolves commissions, boards

By
Esin Suji
-
0
Gov. Mohammed Umar Bago
Gov. Mohammed Umar Bago

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, has directed the dissolution of all statutory Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals and the termination of all Political Appointees appointed before May 29, 2023.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, disclosed that Governor Umar Bago ordered the dissolution and termination of appointments with immediate effect.

Alhaji Usman further explained that Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals that are tenured or not tenured are also affected by the dissolution and urged concerned officials to comply immediately with the directive.

While recognizing their positive contributions to the development of the State and the affairs of their office, the SSG directed those affected by the dissolution to hand over all Government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior Director in their respective organizations.

Lawal Tanko, Information Officer in the SSG’s Office, who signed that statement said the Governor wished members of the dissolved Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Political Appointees success in their future endeavors.

