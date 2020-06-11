Nigeria can turn Covid-19 pandemic to economic victory, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory.

Osinbajo said this at the State House in Abuja after presenting a well prepared post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo led the Economic Sustainability Committee to submit the report entitled, “Bouncing Back: The Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan”.

The President is expected to approve the recommendations of the report which contains modalities and policies that would strengthen businesses in the country as well as provide jobs for the teeming masses amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.