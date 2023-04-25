Nigeria has lost an axceptional lawyer, President Buhari, wife mourn Olajide Oyewole

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Chief Olajide Oyewole
Chief Olajide Oyewole

President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady A’isha Muhammadu Buhari mourn the passing away of Chief Olajide Oyewole, describing him as “an exceptional lawyer and iconic corporate leader who made enormous contributions to business development in the country.”

In a message to the family of the deceased through the son in-law, Wale Tinubu, the First Family expressed sadness over the death of the notable corporate lawyer, founding chairman, investor and board member of several multinational companies including DHL Nigeria, Beroid Oil Services, Boulous Enterprises and King Carpets.

“In these sad moments, our condolences go to his family, friends and many admirers. Although he has gone, his pioneering work will live on. May his soul rest in peace,” the President and his spouse said.

