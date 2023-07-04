Nigeria needs 4m toilets to end open defecation by 2025 – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says Nigeria needs to construct about 3.9 million toilets to achieve the open-defecation-free goal by 2025.

Jane Beva, UNICEF chief of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), spoke on Monday at the opening of a two-day maiden toilet business owners’ conference in Abuja.

Beva said Nigeria has insufficient toilet facilities, adding that only about 180,000 to 200,000 washrooms are built annually.

She raised concern over the poor sanitation level in Nigeria, adding that the 2021 WASH national outcome routine mapping reported that 48 million people are still practising open defecation in the country.

She said the report also noted that 95 million Nigerians do not have access to basic sanitation services.

“About 1.3 per cent of GDP or N455 billion is lost annually due to poor access to sanitation – health, health care savings and productivity,” NAN quoted Beva as saying.

“Every dollar invested in water and sanitation results in economic benefits ranging from three dollars to 34 dollars.

“Nigeria cannot continue business as usual or it will miss the target of 2025 and 2030. There is a need to strengthen and scale up proven strategies to reach the country’s goals.

“The private sector must work closely with all tiers of government and communities to actively create sustainable solutions to address the sanitation needs of unserved and underserved communities and help grow capital investment and human capital.’’