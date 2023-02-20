Nigeria to Host Sahel Climate Fund Secretariat

The Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund will be based in Nigeria, as decided by the Heads of State and Government of the Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC).

Issifi Boureim of the Niger Republic was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Commission, according to a communiqué released at the conclusion of the second summit of Heads of State and Government of the SRCC, which was held in conjunction with the 36th AU Summit.

Prior to his appointment, Boureim served as the Commission’s Coordinator for the Temporary Operational Framework.

His appointment is for a three-year non-renewable term, and he is not eligible to run for additional terms of office.

You may remember that President Muhammadu Buhari expressed Nigeria’s desire to host the Sahel Climate Fund’s headquarters and its willingness to offer all required amenities.

The Sahel Area Climate Commission’s financial arm is known as the “Sahel Climate Fund” (SRCC).

The organization was established in 2016 at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government, which was organized at the King of Morocco’s initiative and held concurrently with the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is one of three climate commissions for Africa.

The adoption of the methods of contributions from the States for the financing of the operations of the Executive Secretariat and the Sahel Climate Fund as well as for the participation in the first recapitalization of the said Fund were among the decisions made by leaders of member countries during the mini summit in Addis Abeba.

To assist the President of the Commission, a group of Heads of State composed of President Buhari, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire, and General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno of Chad was constituted.

In addition, prominent individuals were identified in the communiqué as ambassadors for advocacy and resource mobilization for the financing of climate-related programs and actions in the region.

The Ambassadors are Tidjane Thiam, Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki, MO Ibrahim, Aliko Dangote, Ibrahima Thiaw, Paul Kammogne Fokam, and Mossadeck Bally. Issoufou Mahamadou, a former president of the Republic of Niger and the Commission’s first president, is also one of the Ambassadors. Amina Mohammed, the UN’s deputy secretary-general, is another.