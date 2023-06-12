Nigeria will forever be grateful for Abiola’s sacrifice, says Kingibe

Babagana Kingibe, a former secretary to the government of the federation, says Nigeria will forever be grateful for the sacrifice made by the late MKO Abiola.

Kingibe, who was Abiola’s running mate in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, urged Nigerians to be motivated by the late politician’s unwavering dedication and readiness to give his life for the country.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Monday in Abuja, Kingibe said June 12 will always bring back vivid memories of the election process and the feelings of sadness that followed after the annulment.

The June 12, 1993 presidential election, adjudged as the freest and fairest poll in the country, was annulled by Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state.

“I believe in looking forward and the president, in his Democracy Day address, has set out the markers as to where we are coming from,” he said.

“He has set up beacons as to the direction we should take to make our country great, to strengthen democracy and to defend democracy at all times.

“And I believe that his speech was really inspiring and I think all right-thinking men and women of this country should very carefully go through and be inspired by it and be guided by it. It is a great thing.”

On whether the country has done enough to recognise what Abiola truly stands for, Kingibe urged Nigerians to be inspired by his courage.

“Abiola is no more. We can’t bring him back. And whatever we do will never bring him back to life. But we should never forget,” he said.

“We should be inspired by his courage. We should be inspired by his steadfast commitment, and we should be inspired by his willingness to sacrifice his life, which he has, and for which I think the country will forever be grateful.”

Also speaking, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said June 12 represents “fundamental human rights, the right of people to vote freely and choose their own leaders”.

“The abandonment of this principle will lead to unpleasant consequences by way of demonstrations when that annulment was made,” Akume said.

“It was long ago, but we give glory to God that today, we are celebrating this very important landmark in the history of our country.”